Rookie girl group BVNDIT is traveling to the jungle to host their very own 'Carnival'!

In their first set of comeback concept images for their 2nd mini album 'Carnival', the BVNDIT members don on elegant 'Carnival' styles topped with graceful royal crowns. Judging by the girls' first set of comeback photos, BVNDIT may be returning with an upgraded, powerful sound this time around!

Stay tuned for more updates on BVNDIT's comeback, coming on May 13 at 6 PM KST.