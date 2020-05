Girls' Generation member Tiffany wished fellow member Sunny a happy birthday in the cutest way.

On May 15th, Tiffany uploaded a series of Instagram stories showing the two girl group members posing together in Animal Crossing! Given the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the two were unable to meet in person but were able to spend time together playing the popular video game. The Korean part of the caption reads: "I love you Sunkyu".



Happy birthday to Sunny!