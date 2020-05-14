Taemin compliments The Boyz's cover of 'Danger' on 'Road to Kingdom'

The Boyz's recent performance on 'Road To Kingdom' has gotten the attention of veteran idol Taemin.
Taemin was seen praising the group's cover of his hit song "Danger" on a live session through Instagram. He was heard saying: "A group called The Boyz covered my song. It was really cool. I was like wow... while I was watching. The arrangement of the cover was really good and everyone on the team did so well. I kept saying that they looked cool while watching them."
Check out The Boyz's performance on the show below! Do you agree with Taemin's praise?
Log in to comment