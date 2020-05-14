Taemin compliments The Boyz's cover of 'Danger' on 'Road to Kingdom'

The Boyz's recent performance on 'Road To Kingdom' has gotten the attention of veteran idol Taemin.

Taemin was seen praising the group's cover of his hit song "Danger" on a live session through Instagram. He was heard saying: "A group called The Boyz covered my song. It was really cool. I was like wow... while I was watching. The arrangement of the cover was really good and everyone on the team did so well. I kept saying that they looked cool while watching them."

taemin: a group called the boyz covered my song. it was so cool. i was like wah~ while i was watching it. the arrangement of the song was good too but most of all the team did really well?? i kept saying they were cool while watching it pic.twitter.com/WJYlBtQ5gN — 젤리누나 (@fortbz) May 14, 2020

Check out The Boyz's performance on the show below! Do you agree with Taemin's praise?