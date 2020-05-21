Minzy is 'Lovely' in white in MV teaser

10

Minzy has dropped her music video teaser for "Lovely".

In the MV teaser, Minzy stands among beautiful flowers and wears a gorgeous white gown as a preview of the song's acoustic melody plays. The former 2NE1 member's second solo single 'Lovely' is set to drop on May 24 KST, and it marks her first comeback after leaving the label Music Works last month.

What do you think of Minzy's "Lovely" MV teaser?

