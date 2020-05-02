9

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2PM's Jun.K announces surprise digital single & online concert

AKP STAFF

2PM's Jun.K is greeting fans soon with a surprise digital single, as well as an online concert!

Jun.K will be releasing a digital single, the Korean version of "This Is Not A Song, 1929", this coming June 10. At the same time, it seems that fans can look forward to the idol's very own online solo concert on the same day, after Jun.K inevitably postponed the release of his 5th Japanese mini album 'This Is Not A Song' back in April of this year due to the COVID19 pandemic. 

Will you be tuning in to Jun.K's online concert next month?

  1. 2PM
  2. Jun.K
2 1,211 Share 90% Upvoted

0

brideofchani9 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Oh cool, I was just wondering what he was up to

Share

0

1234xyz3,433 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yay! I'm so glad he is back

I miss 2pm. I want them to comeback again~ ❤❤

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND