2PM's Jun.K announces surprise digital single & online concert

2PM's Jun.K is greeting fans soon with a surprise digital single, as well as an online concert!

Jun.K will be releasing a digital single, the Korean version of "This Is Not A Song, 1929", this coming June 10. At the same time, it seems that fans can look forward to the idol's very own online solo concert on the same day, after Jun.K inevitably postponed the release of his 5th Japanese mini album 'This Is Not A Song' back in April of this year due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Will you be tuning in to Jun.K's online concert next month?