Posted by jennywill

Song Joong Ki's 'Bogota' filming to resume in Colombia in August

'Bogota' is planning to start filming again in Colombia.

Originally, the movie featuring Song Joong Ki halted its filming with the cast and staff hurriedly coming back to Korea after the COVID19 outbreak. However, the movie is currently making plans to go back to Colombia to resume filming as the COVID19 crisis lessens.

The cast have also received news that filming will resume in July or August, and are currently adjusting their schedules. 'Bogota', starring Song Joong Ki andLee Hee Jun, tells the story of a man who immigrates to Colombia and settles down.

