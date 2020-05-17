Rookie R&B artist May makes her debut with humorous break-up song 'Bye'

Indian Label's latest solo artist May has made her debut!

On May 17 KST, she released her first single "Bye," which was written for her by singer-songwriter and labelmate Woody, whom is most famous for his hit single "Fire Up."





The humorous song refers to the cool, unaffected 'goodbye' shared at the end of a break-up conversation with the person you had been dating. In the music video, which is incredibly vibrant in comparison to the song's theme, May appears ready to move on as she cutely and confidently moves from scene to scene, at one point enjoying a cake that has 'I'm Fine' written across it.





Check out the music video for "Bye" above!

