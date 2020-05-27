Netizens wonder what mysterious connection these two idols might have had in their childhood

Netizens have come across a new mystery!

In a recent online community post, one fan wondered in the following comparison below:





"I bet these two have some mental connection."





While in another comparison photo, someone else remarks,

"Tragic twins separated by fate."





The two idols in question are of course: NCT's Haechan and TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Beomgyu!

Here are some more comparison photos, below:

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Beomgyu

NCT's Haechan

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Beomgyu

NCT's Haechan

Seeing the way these two idols resembled each other in their childhood, netizens commented, "If they ever met when they were kids one of them might have actually been lost", "They looked so similar when they were little but now that they've grown up, they're a little different!", "I want them to become friends TT", "OMG how can these strangers literally look like twins keke", "I thought they were all the same babies LOL", "WTF they used to look so much alike kekekeke", and more!

What do you think of their resemblance?