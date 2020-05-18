Park Ji Hoon releases tracklist for his 3rd mini album 'The W', including comeback title track 'Wing'

Solo artist Park Ji Hoon has released the full tracklist for his upcoming 3rd mini album, 'The W'.

The moody tracklist below reveals that Park Ji Hoon's 3rd mini album contains a total of 6 brand new tracks, including "On The Rise", title track "Wing", "BPM", "Driving", "Paradise", and "Let's Love".



The title track "Wing" marks Park Ji Hoon's second time working with composers Tenzo, LOOGONE, and KEBEE, after his debut title track "L.O.V.E".





Stay tuned for the full release of Park Ji Hoon's 'The W', coming on May 26 at 6 PM KST.