GOT7's Youngjae, Jinyoung, and BamBam were joined by DAY6's Young K and Wonpil as they showed off the legendary JYP trainee dance exercises on 'Idol Radio'.

Founder Park Jin Young is known for making his trainees do certain dance exercises, and many JYP artists have talked about the moves during variety shows. These seasoned veteran JYP artists showed off the exercises that they practice as trainees, and now viewers can try them out at home too!

Check out all the moves above!