Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances on May 9th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, HA:TFELT returned with "Satellite", NCT Dream made a comeback with "Ridin'", and ASTRO came back with "Knock".



As for the nominees, A Pink, NCT Dream, and Oh My Girl were up for the win, but it was Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!



Other performers included Surple, MCND, Natty, Kim Ho Jung, GWSN, TOO, H&D, Kanto, CRAVITY, April, Park Gang Seong x Rue, Yang Joon Il, and Oh My Girl.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: HA:TFELT







==

COMEBACK: NCT Dream







==

COMEBACK: ASTRO







===

Surple







==

MCND







==

Natty







==

Kim Ho Jung







==

GWSN







==

TOO







==

H&D







==

Kanto







==

CRAVITY







==

April







==

Park Gang Seong x Rue







==

Yang Joon Il







==

Oh My Girl







===