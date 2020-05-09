Former Nine Muses' members Hyuna & Hyemi tease first collaboration single 'Walking'

Former Nine Muses' members Hyuna and Hyemi have revealed a teaser for their first collaboration single 'Walking'.



On May 8, Hyuna shared the teaser images below on Twitter, announcing her first collaboration with Hyemi along with the message, "A day with refreshing rain. Everyone have a delicious lunch." The teasers reveal the two former Nine Muses members in white, lace dresses as they seem deep in thought.



Fans can expect Hyuna and Hyemi's 'Walking' to drop on May 10 KST.



2010.05.10.Sun

정오 공개 ✔️

.

.

Moon & Pyo.

First collaboration. ♥️

.

.



시원하게 비오는 날 🌂

다들 맛점 하세요 ❣️ pic.twitter.com/j8ajxIY0ee — 문현아🎗 (@moongom119) May 9, 2020