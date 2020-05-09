37

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Former Nine Muses' members Hyuna & Hyemi tease first collaboration single 'Walking'

AKP STAFF

Former Nine Muses' members Hyuna and Hyemi have revealed a teaser for their first collaboration single 'Walking'.

On May 8, Hyuna shared the teaser images below on Twitter, announcing her first collaboration with Hyemi along with the message, "A day with refreshing rain. Everyone have a delicious lunch." The teasers reveal the two former Nine Muses members in white, lace dresses as they seem deep in thought.

Fans can expect Hyuna and Hyemi's 'Walking' to drop on May 10 KST. 

  1. Nine Muses
  2. Hyuna
  3. Hyemi
  4. WALKING
4 2,140 Share 71% Upvoted

4

Pendragonx1,329 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Nine Muses had some fantastic songs. I wish they'd gotten more recognition for it

Share

2

Luxorris41 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

9Muses gave us only major bops, I stil don't understand how they ''failed''.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
21 hours ago   52   30,468
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
4 hours ago   33   9,532

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND