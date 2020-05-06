NU'EST's Ren to guest as a collaboration vocalist on 'Oh My Partner'

NU'EST's Ren will be making a guest appearance on MBC's newest vocal collaboration variety, 'Oh My Partner'!

Reports say that Ren participated in a recording for 'Oh My Partner' back on May 6. On this program, guest vocalists must choose a partner to sing a duet with based on the contestants' vocals alone, without knowing their faces or identities. Among the pool of 5 contestants, the guests must also beware of 'bad singers' thrown into the mix.

MBC's 'Oh My Partner' airs every Saturday nights at 9:05 PM KST.

