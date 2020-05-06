Super Junior K.R.Y to make a comeback next month with their 1st Korean album

According to media outlet reports on May 7, Super Junior K.R.Y will be making a comeback with their 1st ever Korean album, next month!

Reportedly, the Super Junior K.R.Y members have recently wrapped up jacket photoshoots for the release of their 1st Korean album, set for release some time in June. Super Junior's ballad unit K.R.Y, made up of members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, is widely considered the first ever unit team formed out of a K-Pop idol group.



Super Junior K.R.Y debuted back in 2006 and garnered attention for their numerous hit OST releases, including "The One I Love", "The Night Chicago Died", "Stop Walking By", etc. While the unit has released various albums in Japan, also carrying out Japan solo concerts, this will mark K.R.Y's first ever album release in Korea outside of OSTs or within Super Junior albums.

Stay tuned for updates on Super Junior K.R.Y's comeback!