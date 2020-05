NU'EST has dropped their tracklist for their 8th mini-album.

NU'EST will be coming back with 'The Nocturne' with title song "I'm in Trouble". "I'm in Trouble" is composed by Baekho and BUMZU. The mini-album also includes "Moon Dance", which has lyrics by Minhyun and JR, "Firework", with lyrics also by Baekho and JR, "Back to Me", with lyrics by Baekho, "Must" with lyrics by Ren and Baekho, and "Shooting Star" with lyrics by Baekho and JR.

Check out the amazing tracklist below.