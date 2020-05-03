SM Entertainment to launch remix project 'iScreaM' starting with NCT 127's 'Kick It'

SM Entertainment will be launching a new project.

Their subsidiary EDM-focused label, ScreaM Records, will be launching the 'iScreaM' project where SM Entertainment songs will be remixed by various DJs and producers every month.

The first song in the project will be NCT 127's "Kick It" which will be remixed by Valentino Khan, MINIMONSTER, and Hitchhhiker. All three producers will be remixing the song in their own version, and all three versions will drop at noon KST on May 8th.

How do you think the remakes will sound?