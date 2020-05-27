Yoo Ah In & Park Shin Hye talk about how much they've always wanted to work with each other

On May 27, actor Yoo Ah In and actress Park Shin Hye attended an online press conference for their upcoming action thriller film, '#Alive'.

During the press conference, Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye started off by exchanging compliments with each other, as they both named the other co-star as the reason for saying yes to this particular production. First, Park Shin Hye said, "When I heard that Yoo Ah In was working on the production, I thought that he would fit very well. I wondered how Yoo Ah In would depict Junwoo (Yoo Ah In's character) in such and such situations. It was the biggest reason I chose this project. I really wanted to work with him."

Yoo Ah In also shared, "I got the feeling that Park Shin Hye would also say yes to the project. It was one of the reasons I decided to do it."

The two stars then went on to discuss how it felt to actually work together on set. Park Shin Hye revealed, "Yoo Ah In has good reflexes. He also has a lot of on-the-spot ideas on set. I was refreshingly surprised. I also had a lot of fun filming. I looked forward to what new ideas or concepts he would throw at me next. Actually I met him once outside of work in the past. I've always wanted to meet him in a production... and it turned out that he was a much more admirable actor that I origianlly imagined."



Yoo Ah In didn't hesitate to shower Park Shin Hye with praise of his own. "I've always wanted to meet [Park Shin Hye] in a production. It's true that we met once outside of work, when I was a rookie. I've been wondering why we haven't worked together yet. I actually wondered what it would be like to meet [Park Shin Hye] in a romantic production. Since she takes on those roles more often. So while I was wondering what it would be like to kind of work off of her on a set together, we ended up here and we ended up surviving in a very dire situation together," the actor commented lightheartedly.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In x Park Shin Hye's '#Alive' tells the story of two solitary survivors who are trapped in a cramped, tightly-enclosed apartment complex, during a crisis when a mysterious virus turns people rabid and deadly. Each survivor struggles to escape the threat of the virus while cut off from all contact with the outside world. The film premieres some time in June.