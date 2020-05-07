Netizens share their excitement after word spreads that BTS members were filming in Yongin Daejanggeum Park

Some time earlier this week, one netizen shared an excited account of a friend who spotted BTS filming in Yongin's Daejanggeum Park!

The account read,

"BTS filmed something in Yongin Daejanggeum Park! My friend went there today and there was an area that was restricting access, so they went to check out what it was and they said it was BTS. From what I looked up online, Daejanggeum Park is a filming set for historical productions TT. I wonder what it's gonna be."



As stated above, Yongin's Daejanggeum Park is a well-known filming set of numerous historical dramas and films. The park is also a tourist attraction for those wishing to learn about and experience Korean history.

Seeing the above account, many fans suspected that the BTS members are filming a new episode of 'Run BTS!'. They commented, "It's definitely 'Run BTS!' But wait, is it like a Chuseok special TT", "Is it gonna be part 2 of Bangtan lords from 2014 kekekeke", "A historical drama parody on 'Run BTS!'?", "Aw man I live in Yongin, why wasn't I there TT", "New 'Run BTS!' TT. Always so thankful to the 'Run' staff, they always treat the members with such consideration and bring us awesome content", "When will this 'Run' episode be out TT", and more.

Meanwhile, BTS will be greeting their fans soon with the premiere of their latest documentary, 'Break The Silence' coming this May 12 via Weverse.