Netizens find EXO Baekhyun's method of using 'Bubble' messages adorable and hilarious

Netizens are melting from the unexpected way EXO's Baekhyun was seen using his 'Bubble' messaging app!

'Bubble' is a messaging feature of the mobile app 'Lysn', created by SM Entertainment for their label artists to keep in touch with fans. Those wishing to exchange messages with their idols on 'Bubble' pay 4,500 KRW (~ $3.67 USD) per member. Then, when an artist chooses to send out a message to 'Bubble' users, all fans who paid for 'Bubble' receive the same message.

The 'Bubble' feature became available for EXO fans just recently this week, and one of the first members to try out the messaging app was Baekhyun! So what first message did he decide to send out to his 'Bubble' fans?

He wrote,





"Hello (username)! If I remember correctly, we've met before, right? That first time we met, I was really interested in you so I asked for your number, but you have no idea how nervous I was then. I'm honestly really nervous right now, contacting you again... Let's become close enough from here on out so that these nerves will become more comfortable, and later on, we can share all of our happy things and sad things with each other!"





Fans had no idea Baekhyun would use the 'Bubble' feature to role play as "the guy who asked for your number"!

The unexpected approach was met with rave reactions from netizens, as they commented, "Wow I see why Baekhyun fans are crazy head over heels", "OMG, I don't have money but I think I need this", "SM, sorry for cursing at you and accusing you of ripping us off with 'Bubble' kekekeke. Who knew it would be this awesome of a gift", "Baekhyun was born to be an idol..", "This morning I saw that my reply on 'Bubble' was 'read' and my heart about dropped.. I'm never quitting 'Bubble'", "Wowowow other idols could really learn some pointers from him", and more!

However, due to the fact that the same message goes out to all 'Bubble' users, some EXO-Ls are hilariously regretting some of their past decisions - a.k.a their decision when creating their 'Lysn' usernames.





For example, when one fan received Baekhyun's 'Bubble' message, it read:

"Hello 'Kyungsoo's mom'! If I remember correctly, we've met before, right? That first time we met, I was really interested in you so I asked for your number, but you have no idea how nervous I was then... (same as full message above)."





Username "Kyungsoo's mom" wasn't the only one whose adorable message from "the guy who asked for your number" turned into a hilarious mistake, as other EXO-Ls were spotted using usernames like "Lee Soo Man", "My gums are dried up after seeing Byun Baekhyun", and more!



Do you want to try the 'Bubble' feature on 'Lysn'?