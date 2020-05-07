1

New Mnet hip-hop reality 'Good Girl' unveils savage preview feat. cast members' first performances, special judge panel, & more

Mnet's upcoming new hip-hop reality series 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?' premieres in just one more week!

Ahead of the series premiere next week on May 14, 'Good Girl' has unveiled a dramatic preview of the first episode (above), which will feature the cast members' first encounters with one another, as well as their first individual performance stages in front of a special panel of judges. 

In Mnet's 'Good Girl', a total of 10 female musicians including Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie (Park Ji Min), Cheetah, CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji will form a team and compete against the broadcasting station, Mnet. Also according to the preview above, the 'Good Girl' team will be joined by producer The Quiett in preparing for the various missions Mnet will throw in their path. 

Be ready for the grand premiere of Mnet's 'Good Girl' hosted by DinDin, next Thursday at 9:30 PM KST!

Who edits this show? What is going on with all the face close-ups lol and the blurry censorship of someone's body lmao what

