35

10

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa displays her natural beauty in eye-catching update

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is the picture of natural beauty in her latest Instagram update.

The popular idol posted a series of classy selfies where she poses in front of the camera in a simple tank top and jeans. 

Hwa Sa is definitely bringing the bathroom selfie to another level. Although she's keeping her makeup and styling light, Hwa Sa doesn't fail to stun with her natural and unique beauty. Fans complimented the idol and teased her for her homebody habits, saying:


"Half of Hwa Sa's pictures on her Instagram are at home."

"I live for Hwa Sa's updates."

"I just like her a lot."

What do you think of Hwa Sa's latest pictures? 

  1. Hwa Sa
1 1,767 Share 78% Upvoted

-3

elhazfi-5 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago
w︆w︆︆w︆︆︆.︆︆k︆︆k︆︆i︆︆s︆s︆︆.︆n︆︆e︆︆t - great project for adults who want to find a sеx partner
Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND