Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

BTOB's Eunkwang to return with his first solo release since completing mandatory enlistment

AKP STAFF

BTOB's leader Eunkwang is making a solo comeback, with a new solo album release slated for mid-June!

According to various insiders on May 7, Eunkwang has been very busy with various activities and preparations after his recent discharge from mandatory service. He is currently aiming to return with a new album in June, marking his first solo release in approximately 3 years. Back in 2017, Eunkwang released his first solo project as a part of BTOB's 'Piece of BTOB' series. 

Stay tuned for Eunkwang's return as a solo artist!

