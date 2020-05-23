Minzy reveals D-1 poster for 'Lovely' comeback

Minzy has revealed the D-1 poster for her 'Lovely' comeback.



The poster below features a beautiful, flowery image for Minzy's comeback concept. The former 2NE1 member's second solo single 'Lovely' is set to drop on May 24 KST, and it marks her first comeback after leaving the label Music Works last month.



Check out Minzy's 'Lovely' poster below and her MV teaser here if you missed it!

