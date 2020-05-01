Microdot & Sanchez's parents officially imprisoned for fraud

Microdot and Sanchez's parents have officially been imprisoned for fraud.



In October of 2019, the two artists' father Shin and mother Kim were indicted on the charges of fraud and sentenced to 3 and 1 years in jail, respectively. They were found guilty of borrowing over 400 million Won ($326,891.08 USD) from 14 victims with no intention to repay the loans and fleeing to New Zealand approximately 20 years ago.



Though both Shin and Kim submitted appeals, their prison sentences from the original trial were confirmed as the prosecution's appeal period expired. Kim, whose physical detention was delayed, was officially imprisoned on May 1.