MONSTA X's Kihyun & Minhyuk suit up in beige for 'Fantasia X' teaser images

MONSTA X's Kihyun and Minhyuk are featured in the latest 'Fantasia X' teaser images.
For their second concept photos, the MONSTA X members are suiting up in beige after their stunning concept in gold. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M.
Check out the teaser images below and MONSTA X's chapter teaser videos here if you missed them.
'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.
