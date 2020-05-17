15

8

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel hints at new music with latest Instagram update

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has dropped a very exciting hint to fans on social media this weekend.

On May 17 KST, the idol took to his personal Instagram to share what he is up to lately by uploading a photo of a recording booth. "I have to work," he captioned the image.


The post created a buzz among fans who concluded the artist was in the middle of recording new music, and in the comment section in the update, fans left a number of excited messages, including "I'll wait for it" and "Work hard!".

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel most recently released "Refresh," a project single with Zico.


Check out his Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

일해야지 일

A post shared by Daniel Kang (@daniel.k.here) on




  1. Kang Daniel
3 861 Share 65% Upvoted

2

Jollybehappy371 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

cant wait for Yellow! Summer bop

Share

2

Daniel_stan314 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So excited for new bops

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND