Kang Daniel hints at new music with latest Instagram update

Kang Daniel has dropped a very exciting hint to fans on social media this weekend.



On May 17 KST, the idol took to his personal Instagram to share what he is up to lately by uploading a photo of a recording booth. "I have to work," he captioned the image.





The post created a buzz among fans who concluded the artist was in the middle of recording new music, and in the comment section in the update, fans left a number of excited messages, including "I'll wait for it" and "Work hard!".



Meanwhile, Kang Daniel most recently released "Refresh," a project single with Zico.





