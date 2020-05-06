JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Couple' reveals vivid character posters of Jung Il Woo, Jiyoung, & Lee Hak Joo

JTBC's new Mon-Tues night drama series 'Late Night Snack Couple' has revealed vividly colorful character posters of the three main leads - Jung Il Woo, Jiyoung, and Lee Hak Joo!

First, Jung Il Woo smiles brightly against the color red as the healing chef Park Jin Sung. He's not only known for whipping up a delicious late night snack out of whatever ingredients thrown at him, but also for his tendency to offer warm, kind words to anyone seeking advice. Next, Jiyoung rocks a bright yellow top against a primary blue background, playing the role of a passionate PD named Kim Ah Jin. She's a big foodie and decides to launch a new cooking program with the healing chef, Jin Sung.

Finally, Lee Hak Joo looks dashing in a striking purple suit against an orange background, wearing an ice cold expression as the fashion designer Kang Tae Wan. He's considered a young genius in the fashion industry, but when it comes to love, he's full of imperfections.

Viewers can look forward to an up-and-down, healing love triangle story featuring food in JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Couple'! The series is set to premiere on May 25 at 9:30 PM KST.



