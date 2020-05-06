MONSTA X's I.M to collab with ELHAE again as a featuring artist in new song 'Need To Know'

MONSTA X's I.M will be working with American musician ELHAE once again, after the release of their collaboration mixtape "Horizon" approximately a year ago!

This time, I.M will be a featuring artist in ELHAE's upcoming new single "Need To Know", dropping on May 8. Fans can look forward to what kind of unique, fusion sound ELHAE and I.M will bring this time around, after their groovy and rhythmic number "Horizon" last year.



Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be making a full group comeback this May 26 with 'Fantasia X'.

