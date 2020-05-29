Jang Geun Suk waves for the cameras after his discharge from the military

YONHAP

Jang Geun Suk was relieved of his military duties on May 29th after finishing two years of service as a social service worker.

He was seen wearing a black cap and a mask while waving for the reporters at the press conference, saying: "Thank you" repeatedly. His agency stated that he was discharged early in order to adhere to social distancing measures, stating that to hold such an event would be overstepping a boundary.

The actor has stated that he would like to rest in isolation without being bothered by his fans.



