Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Jang Geun Suk waves for the cameras after his discharge from the military

YONHAP

Jang Geun Suk was relieved of his military duties on May 29th after finishing two years of service as a social service worker. 

He was seen wearing a black cap and a mask while waving for the reporters at the press conference, saying: "Thank you" repeatedly. His agency stated that he was discharged early in order to adhere to social distancing measures, stating that to hold such an event would be overstepping a boundary. 

The actor has stated that he would like to rest in isolation without being bothered by his fans. 


kurtxtreme478 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Welcome actor Jang Keun suk.

he is so polite and kind heart!.

gainsexybeg259 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

nice, welcome Asia prince Jang keun suk ~

I feel that he looks happier and more mature, thats good! I wish him the best, I hope that now he can have a happier, calmer, more successful and wise life.

