Minzy is back and ready to promote with her new single "Lovely".



The talented idol appeared on the May 29th episode of 'Idol Radio' where she performed her newest song and a dance medley! Known for her dance skills, Minzy burned up the stage with covers of songs she released as a soloist and as a member of 2NE1, including "NiNaNo", "Go Away", "Come Back Home", "All Of You Say", "Superwoman" and "Lovely".

Check out all of Minzy's performances in the videos above and below.