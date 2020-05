Actor Park Seo Joon appeared in Singaporean fashion magazine 'T Singapore'.

He posted photos from the shoot to his Instagram page on May 29th along with some behind the scenes shots.

Park Seo Joon rocks a number of dandy looks that highlight his perfect proportions. His charisma and charm spill through the pages as he poses gracefully for the camera.

He will be starring in the movie 'Dream' alongside IU. The movie will be released in 2021.