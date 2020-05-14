IU donates 10 million Won to the city of Gwacheon to help low-income families during COVID-19 pandemic

IU donated 10 million Won to the city of Gwacheon to help low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On May 14, Gwacheon belatedly revealed IU had donated 10 million Won ($8146.25 USD) earlier this month on May 6 to help low-income families who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer-songwriter previously donated 30 million Won ($24434.75 USD) to the city to help with coronavirus relief efforts.



This marks the third donation IU has made so far this month. On May 4, she was reported to have donated to the Green Children's Foundation for Children's Day, and on May 6, she donated 10 million Won to Yangpyeong County to aid children who are living with single parents or grandparents.



In other news, IU recently dropped her chart-topping track "eight" featuring BTS' SUGA.