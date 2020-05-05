Dream Catcher, IN2IT, & AleXa band together for 'Be The Future' MV to raise COVID19 awareness

Dream Catcher, IN2IT, and AleXa have banded together as a project group 'Millenasia Project', for an energetic collaboration MV, "Be The Future"!

The collaboration track and MV, created by Millenasia in partnership with the Varkey Foundation (a member of UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition), aims to raise COVID19 awareness through education of safety precautions and measures. "Be The Future" was composed, choreographed, and produced by Artmatic, with the MV directed by Zanybros.

Check out Dream Catcher x IN2IT x AleXa's "Be The Future" MV above.