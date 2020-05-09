Super Junior's Eunhyuk calls out Leeteuk for wanting too much attention

Super Junior's Eunhyuk called out Leeteuk for wanting too much attention.



On the May 9th episode of 'Amazing Saturday', MC Boom mentioned a funny memory he had of Super Junior leader Leeteuk, saying, "My friend of 12 years who debuted 17 years ago has appeared on the show. Leeteuk really loves himself. I recommended a group of friends he could meet, and he said he couldn't come because he had too many fans."



Boom continued, "He still came wearing a mask and a hat. He dressed in a way that made him stand out for sure. It even said 'Super Junior's Leeteuk' on the back of his jacket."



Eunhyuk then said, "Leeteuk is just an attention seeker. He's the president of the entire country's attention seeker's club."

