Cube Entertainment has launched 'U CUBE'.

'U CUBE' is an app that will be Cube Entertainment artists' official global fan site. It's a place of communication between artists and global fans. Posts will be translated, and artists' official fanclubs will have dedicated pages as well.



Starting from now, Cube Entertainment fans will be able to see all official announcements, schedules, and contents through the 'U CUBE' app.

Will you be downloading it?