Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls' Dawon rests with a butterfly in 'Neverland' moving teaser

Cosmic Girls' Dawon is featured in the latest moving teaser for 'Neverland'.

In the teaser below, Dawon takes a rest and smiles as a butterfly sits on her shoulder. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

