BTS will be working with the Korean jewelry brand 'STONEHENgE' for a special project.

They'll be launching the 'Moment of Light' project with the 'Birth', 'Destiny', and the 'Coexist' series. The message that they want to relay with the jewelry line is for everyone to find their individual value and shine through society.

The 'Moment of LIght' series will be sold starting on May 18th through WeVerse as well as the project's official homepage, which can be found here.