Posted by jennywill 35 minutes ago

YG Entertainment confirms plans for BLACKPINK's June comeback

It looks like YG Entertainment really does have plans for BLACKPINK to come back in June!


Star News had previously reported that the girls would be filming their comeback MV in May before coming back in early or mid-June. YG Entertainment has confirmed, "BLACKPINK is planned to have a comeback in June. We will officially tell the fans when we have a confirmed comeback date."


YG Entertainment, however, does sadly have a track record of delaying planned comebacks - hopefully for the sake of the girls, this time they'll really get to come back as scheduled. Stay tuned for more details.

angeleyes9677322 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Woah!!! So excited for them!

gookr903 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

it best be with a full album. like i feel so bad for yg fans, y'all be next level starving for cb

