YG Entertainment confirms plans for BLACKPINK's June comeback

It looks like YG Entertainment really does have plans for BLACKPINK to come back in June!





Star News had previously reported that the girls would be filming their comeback MV in May before coming back in early or mid-June. YG Entertainment has confirmed, "BLACKPINK is planned to have a comeback in June. We will officially tell the fans when we have a confirmed comeback date."





YG Entertainment, however, does sadly have a track record of delaying planned comebacks - hopefully for the sake of the girls, this time they'll really get to come back as scheduled. Stay tuned for more details.

