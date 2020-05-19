BTS producer Bang Si Hyuk joins upcoming Mnet reality show 'I-Land'

BTS producer Bang Si Hyuk has joined the upcoming Mnet reality show 'I-Land'.



On May 19, reports revealed the chief producer for BTS and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk is appearing on the show as a general producer. 'I-Land' is being co-produced by CJ ENM and Big Hit, and the program aims to create the next generation of K-pop artists.



Nam Goong Min has already been confirmed as a "storyteller," on the show, and Rain and Zico are in talks to feature as mentors for the boy group trainees.



Bang Si Hyuk commented, "With autonomy as the basis, we'll help the participants with endless potential develop themselves and skills as artists."



'I-Land' is premiering on June 26 at 11PM KST. Do you plan to watch?