Mnet's upcoming boy group reality series 'I-LAND' releases new photos of 'storyteller' Nam Goong Min

Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment are getting closer and closer to revealing their new rookie boy group reality show!

On May 17 KST, the network revealed new promotional photos for the upcoming program 'I-LAND,' featuring the show's host - or 'storyteller' - actor Nam Goong Min. In the images, he looks chic and masculine as he poses in a solid black suit, standing ready to begin the anticipated series.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'I-LAND' airs on June 26.

Check out the images of Nam Goong Min below, and stay tuned for more news about 'I-LAND'!