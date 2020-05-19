BTOB's Sungjae is all smiles in photo from military basic training camp

BTOB's Sungjae was all smiles in a recent photo from the Nonsan Army Training Center.



Fans were excited to see the first snapshot of Sungjae since he officially enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this month. On May 19, the Nonsan Army Training Center revealed photos of recent recruits, including EXO's Suho, on its official website.



After completing 4 weeks of basic military training, the BTOB member will be serving as an active-duty soldier until his expected discharge in November of 2021.



In other news, JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' starring Sungjae premieres on May 20 KST.