MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu suited up under the sun in the latest 'Fantasia X' teaser images.
In the teaser images, Hyungwon wears a lime green suit as he shades his eyes, while Shownu wears a desert beige. Fans can expect more concept photos until May 20 KST, a music video teaser on May 23, and the 'Fantasia X' mini album on May 26.
Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X's comeback!
10
3
Posted by35 minutes ago
MONSTA X's Hyungwon & Shownu suit up under the sun in 'Fantasia X' teaser images
MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu suited up under the sun in the latest 'Fantasia X' teaser images.
0 326 Share 77% Upvoted
Log in to comment