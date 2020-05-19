10

Posted by germainej

MONSTA X's Hyungwon & Shownu suit up under the sun in 'Fantasia X' teaser images

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Shownu suited up under the sun in the latest 'Fantasia X' teaser images.

In the teaser images, Hyungwon wears a lime green suit as he shades his eyes, while Shownu wears a desert beige. Fans can expect more concept photos until May 20 KST, a music video teaser on May 23, and the 'Fantasia X' mini album on May 26. 

Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X's comeback!

