37

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO

AKP STAFF

On May 27, the Korean Exchange revealed that Big Hit Entertainment officially filed for an IPO. The Korean Exchange statement didn't reveal the size and scope of the initial public offering nor give a timeline. However, it has been rumored that Big Hit Entertainment hopes to raise around 1 Billion USD through the IPO.

Home to groups such as BTS and TXT, the label been rumored to go public since 2017, and most recently, the company has been acquiring entertainment companies such as Pledis along with restructuring their executives. BTS's global success has led the way for Big Hit Entertainment to grow from a small company with a few employees into a powerhouse with huge revenues.

Founder and chairman Bang Si Hyuk is said to own 45.1% of the equity in Big Hit Entertainment. NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, and JP Morgan are the underwriters for the IPO.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Big Hit Entertainment's IPO. 

  1. misc.
17 9,792 Share 90% Upvoted

11

adamoonchild59 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

"small company" into a "powerhouse". Couldn't say it better myself.

Share

5

jack-bean734 pts 51 minutes ago 2
51 minutes ago

Big Hit is about to become rich, rich, rich beyond the Big 3.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
1 hour ago   17   9,694
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
11 hours ago   117   24,071
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
1 hour ago   17   9,694
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
1 hour ago   17   9,694
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
4 hours ago   18   773
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
11 hours ago   117   24,071

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND