5

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment officially becomes Pledis Entertainment's biggest shareholder

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment has officially acquired Pledis Entertainment.


Despite denying reports that they had acquired Pledis Entertainment, Big Hit Labels is now the majority owner of Pledis Entertainment. This adds NU'EST and Seventeen to Big Hit Entertainment's already impressive boy group line up.

Pledis Entertainment's Han Sung Soo said, "We are happy to be together with Big Hit Entertainment, who is leading the Korean entertainment industry. It will be a step for Pledis artists and employees to step up another level. Pledis Entertainment's creative and Big Hit Entertainment's best points and we are looking forward to the future. We will give back to the fans with better content and bigger success for our artists."

Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk said, "We are glad more than anything to be with Han Sung Soo and Pledis Entertainment's creative industry. We will work together through music, grow together, and make a big synergy."

  1. BTS
  2. NU'EST
  3. Seventeen
  4. TXT
8 4,233 Share 56% Upvoted

1

Pendragonx1,376 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Welp... hopefully they keep Pledis from debuting any new girl groups and let Source Music take care of that

Share

1

quark123953,884 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Now someone lock Yoongi and Woozi in a studio together so I can get the collaboration of my dreams.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms May comeback date
11 hours ago   9   1,922
TWICE MORE & MORE FANART
21 hours ago   3   1,358

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND