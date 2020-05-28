6

Former idol Noh Yoo Min impresses netizens with his weight loss maintenance

Singer and entertainer Noh Yoo Min impressed netizens by keeping up his health and diet for a long term period. 

노유민코페R춘점 100일기념 이벤트 노유민코페S 시그니처점 오픈 코로나19로 집에서 아이들 교육 6월 새로운 방송준비 까지 정말 바쁜 5월 마무리 잘하고 6월 부터 또 다른 시작이 기다리고 있다 .. 잘해보자 화이팅 하자 노유민 .. . . #노유민코페S #시그니처 #인천카페 #인천핫플레이스 #노유민 #노유민코페 #노유민카페 #noumincofe #서구카페 #서구맛집 #청라카페 #청라맛집 #커피맛집 #스콘맛집 #청라맛집추천 #커피스타그램 #서구맛집추천 #카페스타그램 #인천카페 #커피 #인천맛집 #카페 #커피맛집 #open #인천카페 #인천맛집 #로스터리카페 #signature #드립커피

The former idol uploaded an update on May 28th showing his handsome visuals. The caption states: "Corona 19, educating the kids, a busy May while preparing for a broadcast in June. We ended the month well and another new beginning will come in June." 




Although he's 41, Noh Yoo Min definitely doesn't look like it due to his youthful visuals. He debuted in 1997 in the group NRG and is currently running a coffee business. The veteran entertainer made headlines when he lost a whopping 30 kilograms (~66 pounds) around 6 years ago, and it seems like he maintained his health consistently throughout that time. 

