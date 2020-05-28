Former idol Noh Yoo Min impresses netizens with his weight loss maintenance

Singer and entertainer Noh Yoo Min impressed netizens by keeping up his health and diet for a long term period.

The former idol uploaded an update on May 28th showing his handsome visuals. The caption states: "Corona 19, educating the kids, a busy May while preparing for a broadcast in June. We ended the month well and another new beginning will come in June."









Although he's 41, Noh Yoo Min definitely doesn't look like it due to his youthful visuals. He debuted in 1997 in the group NRG and is currently running a coffee business. The veteran entertainer made headlines when he lost a whopping 30 kilograms (~66 pounds) around 6 years ago, and it seems like he maintained his health consistently throughout that time.



