2NE1 reunites to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary

Legendary idol group 2NE1 reunited to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary, warming fans' hearts.



On May 16, CL posted a video clip of 2NE1 on her Instagram with a caption,

"+HAPPY 11th 2NE1 x BLACKJACK DAY+ Thank you always to our members Bom unnie, Dara unnie, Minzy, our Blackjack fans who I dearly miss, and to everyone who supports and loves 2NE1."





In the short recorded screen of group video chat, Park Bom was the first one to share her thoughts and feelings. She said, "I can't believe it's already been 11 years. I really wish we could reunite for real, I love you all." Dara was next, saying "I can't put into words how much I cherish you all." Minzy said, "I'm already in my late 20s haha I didn't realize 11 years was such a short span of time." CL said, "Let's get together and celebrate before Dara's musical ends, and after Minzy releases her single. I'm so thankful to everyone." She concluded the video chat by saying "Bom unnie, are you going to say this together with us? 2NE1 Nolja! (meaning Let's play 2NE1)"





Check out the clip below!