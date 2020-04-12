6

Posted by danisurst

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon to enlist in military later this week

Lee Seung Hoon has announced he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service this week.

The announcement, which was made on April 12 KST through WINNER's official fan cafe, confirmed that he would be enlisting on April 16 for basic training in Nonsan in the South Chungcheong Province.

"Please be understanding that I did not tell you a little earlier," he wrote in a message to his fans. "And I will try my best to return to you in a healthy state."

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Hoon is the second member of WINNER to enlist in the military. Kim Jin Woo, the group's eldest member, enlisted on April 2.

del89197 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Stay safe sunghoon 씨.

