H&D are continuing the countdown until their official debut!

The MBK Entertainment duo, consisting of former 'Produce X 101' members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon, revealed two cover images for their debut mini album 'Soulmate' on April 12 KST. While one image features a wide blue backdrop with swirling, smoke-like clouds, the other resembles flecks of firesparks against a black background.

Meanwhile, H&D will be making their debut on April 21.

Check out the two covers below!