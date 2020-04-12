(G)I-DLE give fans closer look at 'Oh My God's dramatic choreography in new dance practice video

(G)I-DLE has a new surprise for their fans!

On April 12 KST, their agency Cube Entertainment unveiled the group's choreography practice video for their latest comeback single "Oh My God." In the clip, the members and their dancers are all dressed in black practice clothes, adding an additional chic quality to the mysterious atmosphere the song and performance create.

Meanwhile, "Oh My God" is the title track on their 3rd mini album 'I Trust.' The album was released on April 6.

Check out the dance practice above!