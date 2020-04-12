5

0

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE give fans closer look at 'Oh My God's dramatic choreography in new dance practice video

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE has a new surprise for their fans!

On April 12 KST, their agency Cube Entertainment unveiled the group's choreography practice video for their latest comeback single "Oh My God." In the clip, the members and their dancers are all dressed in black practice clothes, adding an additional chic quality to the mysterious atmosphere the song and performance create.

Meanwhile, "Oh My God" is the title track on their 3rd mini album 'I Trust.' The album was released on April 6.

Check out the dance practice above!

  1. (G)I-DLE
0 359 Share 100% Upvoted
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
24 hours ago   101   111,987
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
24 hours ago   101   111,987

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND