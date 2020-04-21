Who Wore It Better? Girls' Generation's Seohyun or IZ*ONE's Wonyoung?

As we near the end of April 2020, we're back with another edition of Who Wore It Better. Let's dive into the fashion choices of two lovely female idols and see who made this month's delightful couture the belle of the ball! On this edition of Who Wore it Better, we'll be comparing beautiful veteran idol, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and new era stunner, IZ*ONE's Wonyoung.





Both gorgeous idols were seen on separate occasions wearing the same elegant dark red dress for their respective promotional events, but just who, out of the two, wore it better?



IZ*ONE Wonyoung

Wonyoung is the tender age of 15 years old, but it's so easy to forget her true age when she shows up on the red carpet dressed so mature and gorgeous! This fitted velvet dress and gorgeous tie accent look dashing on Wonyoung, who has a healthy and youthful glow. Wonyoung's classic short pumps act as an age-appropriate accent to her ensemble, while her fingers don a number of cute rings that serve as a great accessory to offset the contrast in color of her dress.



Multiple netizens online praised Wonyoung for her extraordinary ability to rock a super-mature look without aging herself up. Her youthful physique, sun-kissed skin and cute demeanor gave way to a style that is uniquely Wonyoung. Not to mention, the makeup artists did a great job not aging Wonyoung up too much with too mature of a makeup look, so she continues to look fresh and youthful on the runway! Why didn't we look like that at 15?

Girls' Generation Seohyun

The K-Pop community is no stranger to Girls' Generation's Seohyun serving up looks at promotional events. Seohyun had a more mature style to this outfit ensemble, opting to pair the dress with black suede heeled ankle boots and accent earrings. Our favorite addition to the outfit is the inclusion of a brooch at the base of the dress's accent tie to pull attention towards the center of the dress.

Seohyun's additional accent beret really tied together with the European couture feel of her stage get-up. The combination of the subtle pearls on her earrings and hat all tie together with the black color scheme of her accessories gave a completed outfit ensemble feel. Not to mention, we love the glitter underneath her eyes that gives her gaze a definitive pop.

MY VERDICT:

Truthfully, I'm an IZ*ONE fanatic. Since their debut, I have been following them closely and been absolutely loving their group looks and stage ensembles, but for this particular "Who Wore It Better," I am going to have to go with Girls' Generation Seohyun as the winner! I think that had they both only worn the dress itself, I would have opted for Wonyoung as the winner, but Seohyun had the better accessory style that ultimately gave her the upper hand! From the antique-looking, intricate brooch to the pearl motifs in her earrings and beret, Seohyun created a full-body head to toe look that outsold. I think that Seohyun's shoe choice was a necessary factor to her triumph over Wonyoung, as her heeled ankle boots gave her that upper hand in sassy idol style.

POLL:

So, what do you think allkpop community? Who wore it better - Wonyoung or Seohyun? Show your support to the idol who you think wore elegant ensemble better in the comments and vote for the winner below!